Hamilton’s Encore Community Theatre to present ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is a stage adaptation of Ian Fleming’s novel of the same name. It was initially a film released in 1968, and the show opened on Broadway in 2005. It is described as a “fantasmagorical stage musical” full of unforgettable songs and stage spectacle, she said.

“The storyline is about Caractacus Potts, an inventor and dreamer with two young children whose relentless pursuit of innovation leads to the creation of a flying car. The lessons from this show are to embrace new ideas and think out-of-the-box,” said Grindle.

She said the set pieces for the show “are amazing and there are very cool props,” and audience members “will have to wait and see if the car will fly.”

Encore Community Theatre will present four consecutive performances of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Miami University Hamilton’s Parrish Auditorium.

“I think the whole Hamilton, Fairfield and even Middletown areas are extremely lucky to have as many theater groups as they have, and that’s because we do have a community who supports us, and they support us because we do wonderful shows. That’s the reason people will come out this summer to see the show, because they appreciate us,” Grindle said.

The production stars Sam Downs as Caractacus Potts, Alisha McFarlane as Truly Scrumptious, Wayne Wright as Grandpa Potts, Lane Piwnicki as Jeremy Potts, and Adilynn Hatton as Jemima Potts.

The show’s ensemble is made up of Arianna Boyle, Kathy Downs, Tori Getz, Xion Haubner, Carter Heinrich, Josh Heinrich, Maddie Jones, Gina Jonson, Nick Knox, Kaity Laumann, Timothy Macuski, Samantha Maynard (dance captain), Melissa McCoy, Ryder Parsons, Isabella Platt, Samira Platt, Zoey Schmidt, Abby Turner, Barb Winkler, and Jane Winkler.

In addition, Chris Bieser serves as the show’s director and choreographer, and Clancey Butts is the assistant director/rehearsal assistant. Betsy Horton is the vocal director/rehearsal accompanist. The show features set design by Mary Slocum and costumes by Jeanne Schlinder. Ticket sales are managed by Carol Christian.

“The people that do community theater are special people. They love what they do, and they put forth a great deal of effort, more than people realize. You come and you see the show, and you think, ‘oh, that was really great,’ but they’ve spent two months working hard, rehearsing four days a week,” said Grindle.

How to go

What: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” presented by Encore Community Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through July 20, and a 2 p.m. matinee July 20.

Where: Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Parrish Auditorium

Cost: Tickets are $18 (plus a per ticket Seat Yourself service charge.) Tickets may also be purchased at the door, if available.

For more information: encorecommunitytheatre.com, or call 513-596-5277.