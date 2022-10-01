Hamilton’s CSX train depot could move as early as November

As Coon Restoration performed its work in bracing the doors and windows, crews discovered an entrance to the basement of the single-story building.

“We had thought that was a building that was on a concrete slab. Unfortunately, it’s not,” Engle said. “It’s wood flooring with a concrete cap on top of it, and there’s about a four-foot gap between the bottom of the floor and the ground below it.”

The city will have to remove the floor and replace it with gravel for Wolfe House Building & Movers to properly lift the structure and relocate it. The city will ask Coon Restoration for a price for that work.

Vickers Construction has been cleared to work on the property, which is still owned by CSX Transportation. They’ll remove the connecting structure, two chimneys, and loose material on the roof of the two-story building.

Engle will present a more detailed schedule and updated total cost to City Council next month.

City Council has allocated $2 million to relocate the buildings, however, it could cost another $44,000 to complete all necessary tasks, according to the city.

As of Aug. 5, a little less than $1.58 million (which includes firm and estimated costs) is earmarked to complete the move. However, several items need to be prioritized, and cost estimates would add another $859,000 to complete the project. Work that has yet to be prioritized by City Council includes electrical, plumbing and HVAC work for both buildings, rebuilding and replacing bricks after the relocation, and tuckpointing the brick walls of both buildings.

Once the buildings are prepared to be relocated, it’s expected each building will take a few hours to relocate.