Hamilton woman indicted for July crash that killed toddler

A Hamilton woman is facing multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide for a West Chester Twp. crash that killed a toddler.
Denisha Chaney of Montana Avenue was indicted by a Butler County grand jury today for operating a vehicle under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and felony endangering children in connection with a July 25 crash on Interstate 75.
Chaney’s 2 1/2-year-old child was injured in the crash and died several days later.
“She is on video with an ODOT camera going at a terrifically high rate of speed and very shortly after, loses control of her car, slams into the side of another car crossing lanes and ends up going out of control,” Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said. “There is a crash and a 2 1/2-year-old child was killed.”
Chaney’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash tested at 0.19, according to Gmoser, which is more than twice Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.
“So she was pretty well wasted as far as the intoxication level is concerned,” he said.
The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster, but a court date has not yet been set. Chaney was not in custody at the county jail this afternoon, but a warrant was issued, according to court records.