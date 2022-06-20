Hamilton woman had arm, part of foot severed after struck by train

Police and emergency crews were dispatched at 4:09 p.m. Sunday for a report that Destiny Allison, 27, of Hamilton, was struck by a train at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pershing Avenue. Police say her left arm was cut off, as well as parts of her foot.

“There were some officers that arrived and tried to help her out (before medical personnel arrived),” said Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. “The officers got the tourniquets on her.”