Hamilton woman had arm, part of foot severed after struck by train

A woman was struck by a train over the weekend and her left leg was severed, and part of her foot, Hamilton police reported.
Police and emergency crews were dispatched at 4:09 p.m. Sunday for a report that Destiny Allison, 27, of Hamilton, was struck by a train at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pershing Avenue. Police say her left arm was cut off, as well as parts of her foot.
“There were some officers that arrived and tried to help her out (before medical personnel arrived),” said Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. “The officers got the tourniquets on her.”
Burkhardt said the parts of her body that were severed were recovered and transported to the hospital.
Allison was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati.
