Hamilton, West Chester students win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships in 4th round

The final 30 winners will be named at 3:30 p.m. Friday on Instagram and Twitter at @OhioVax2School and online at https://ohiovax2school.com/.

The five grand prize winners of the $100,000 scholarships will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Friday during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

So far, 120 winners have been announced this week.

On Wednesday, winners from the area included Katelyn Schreiner of Dayton, Cody Ratermann of Clayton, Andrew Keck of Hamilton and Thomas Ratliff of Liberty Twp. in Butler County and Eleanor Bohlen of Morrow in Warren County.

Congratulations to the third group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing!

Stephen Berent of Beavercreek, Zoe Helmick of Englewood and Jonathan Lewis of Troy were among 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships announced at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Congratulations to the second group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing!

and six winners from the region announced Monday included Mitchell Link of Jamestown in Greene County; Lessah LeMaster of Enon in Clark County; Madison Cooke of Maineville in Warren County; plus three from West Chester Twp. in Butler County — Alena McCain, Martin Philip and Katrina Whitmore

Congratulations to the first group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing!

Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected in the first two drawings will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.

As of Wednesday, more than 6.77 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Nearly 140,000 residents ages 5 to 11 and 397,602 kids 12 to 17 have started the vaccine. It’s roughly 13.99% and 44.69% of those respective age groups’ population.

More than 974,000 Ohioans 18 to 29 have started the vaccine series. It accounts for 52.33% of that age group.