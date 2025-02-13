Hamilton Twp. officer fights cancer with the support of fellow officers, community

Graham has been working her dream job for nine years. She’s spent the last two years as an officer for the Hamilton Twp. Police Department.

Recently, though, she’s faced a fight she never anticipated.

“It makes my body extremely weak and tired to the point that I’m not able to work on the road right now,” Graham said.

Graham said in January 2024, she began feeling strange symptoms and could tell her health was declining.

She said she wasn’t sure what it was, and for a while, couldn’t get any answers so she continued with life as normal.

Graham said 2024 was the best year of her life. She got married and spent quality time with her family, but in December, everything changed.

“Getting that phone call really just flipped my world upside down,” Graham said.

Graham was diagnosed with Stage 4B cervical cancer.

She said the last couple of months have been rough but she’s still going to work, not because she has to, but because she wants to.

“It’s the one place I don’t feel like a cancer patient,” Graham said.

Her fellow officers are making sure she knows work is a safe space.

“We’re going to do everything we can inside these four walls and in this community to make sure she feels the best she can feel,” Scott Hughes, the Hamilton Twp. Police Chief, said.

They’re not just showing that support in the building, they’re bringing it with them everywhere they go.

The ribbons in the photo above are on every police cruiser in the department. They say “Fight Like Megan” and Hughes says it’s a symbol of support for their fellow officer.

“It definitely feels like I have a whole team behind me, helping me wanting to push to get better,” Graham said.

It’s not just officers in Hamilton Twp. Other first responders, like in Goshen Twp., are also putting the ribbon stickers on their cars.

The community is also helping out by buying shirts and stickers and donating to Graham’s GoFundMe.

Graham said seeing the support makes her know she’s not facing this battle alone.

“Having the support of not only friends and family, but the community and other police departments makes me want to fight even harder,” Graham said. “Not everybody has this kind of support system that I do and I’m really, really thankful and lucky that I do.”