Fairfield principal will travel to and learn in Africa after winning grant

And Gallo just learned she will be one of 15 educators from around the state to spend a month this summer in Ghana learning about the culture and history.

“I’m so excited,” said the veteran Fairfield principal. “I applied for it (grant) back in November … and I thought ‘I probably won’t get it but it’s worth a shot.’”

“And now it’s happening.”

According to the grant’s website the Ohio Ghana scholarship an all-expense paid, four-week curriculum development program focusing on the culture, language, history, politics and society of Ghana.

“It is designed for primary and secondary, community college, and university educators in Ohio, with a preference for Appalachian Ohio. It is offered by the Ohio University Center for International Studies with support from a Fulbright-Hays Group Project Abroad (GPA) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.”

The educational trip will include four weeks of daily experiential learning engagements in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, plus 10 hours of Akan language training. The goal of the program is to provide ways for educators to infuse West African perspectives into U.S. classrooms and curricula.

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for Fairfield Schools, said district officials were happy to hear of Gallo’s award.

“Karrie has always been willing to go above and beyond for those around her and her zest for learning and trying new things to help her students thrive is amazing to see,” said Gentry-Fletcher.

“Her selection for this program is not surprising. We are excited to see what she learns and how she will apply it to Central Elementary.”

The trip to Ghana will be Gallo’s first to Africa and she is enthusiastic about sharing what she learns with teachers at Central Elementary.

“We have had an increase of students in the past few years with families coming African countries … and we are trying to find ways of making them feel more included. And that was something I thought I could learn to help them make a better transition into American schools,” said Gallo.