Hamilton to host gun turn-in event Saturday

The Cincinnati charity Street Rescue is partnering with HYPE Hamilton and the Community Action Committee for a gun turn-in day Saturday.
Organizers said this is a “no-questions-asked” turn-in event for the public to turn in a community gun, described as a weapon “used by criminal elements hidden around the community.” They’re also seeking unwanted weapons as well as ammunition.
Organizers say the turn-in “takes tools away from criminals who hide weapons around a community for later use.”
“Firearms in the hands of people not properly trained to either use them or store them safely has been an age-old problem,” according to Street Rescue. “This tragedy is compounded should they fall into the wrong hands.”
The guns get checked by a firearms expert to see if they are stolen, and if they are, they’ll be returned to the correct owner. Guns with serial numbers removed must be destroyed, per the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
In return, people will be given gift cards as a thank you for participating.
In February 2022, this event in Hamilton removed 14 guns from local streets.
The gun turn-in event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Miracle Center, 630 S. Front St., Hamilton.
