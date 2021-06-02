Hamilton to host first in-person Pride event this weekend: What’s planned

“Our committee made the decision to make this a free event for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that we don’t want there to be a financial barrier to those who wish to celebrate love and diversity with us,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “This was the original vision for our Pride event, and we are so excited to be able to make this change.”

The Skivvies and Dakata Green are among the performers scheduled for the event.

The organization’s mission statement and goals for the event are to “strive to create an open and safe community for all to live and express their authentic selves.”

For last year’s event, organizers planned on a mid-June set of activities including a show at RiversEdge. But in May 2020, the organizing committee announced it would hold a month of virtual activities instead.

Organizers worked to make the event special for Hamilton, including videos by The Skivvies made specifically for the city’s events.

Follow the organizations Facebook and Instagram pages for more information and updates regarding the upcoming event.