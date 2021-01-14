Hamilton students combine for high school wall mural celebrating authors

The theme of noted authors was recently suggested by the school’s English department and now what was once a dull wall of single color has been transformed into a artistic tribute to some of the world’s most famous writers.

“Before it was just a wall,” said junior Brianna Tamas of the 20-foot long by 10-foot high mural she helped to design and paint.

“It was very fun and a lot of people worked on it. Multiple people work on it at one time,” said Tamas.

“When we were working on a new project a lot of students got to see it while we were working on it and we were making progress,” she said.

Loehel said the mural has boosted morale.

“It’s been huge in a year where everything has been sort of watered down. Students are working hands on with something that has an immediate and huge impact,” he said.