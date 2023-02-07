Hamilton staple Milillo’s Pizza announces closure

Milillo’s owners posted on their Facebook page they will be closing, answering a question after a listing was posted online advertising the pizzeria for rent.

“While we do not have an official end date at this time, we can confirm that Milillo’s Pizza will be closing,” according to the Facebook post. “Unfortunately, the business suffered heavy losses due to construction, the pandemic, and the ever-increasing costs of goods and services and has not been able to recover. We thank our loyal patrons for your continued support during this difficult time, and we will do our best to serve the same food you know and love until the very end.”