Hamilton shooting after domestic dispute ruled self-defense, man not indicted

A Butler County grand jury declined to indict a man who shot another man in Hamilton after he reportedly intervened during an assault on a woman in the 400 block of Seventh Street.
The grand jury determined that the shooting came in self-defense and did not indict the man, whom the Journal-News is not naming because he was not charged.
The incident stemmed from a March 29 domestic violence dispute that spilled out onto the front yard about 8 a.m., and witnesses saw Robert Allen Hill, 46, assaulting his 48-year-old girlfriend, according to Hamilton police.
Hill threw the woman to the ground and hit her multiple times, the report says. When a man witnessed the assault, he attempted to intervene. Then Hill charged him and he ran, according to police. The man turned and shot Hill in the torso.
Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who shot Hill called 911 to report the incident and stayed at the scene until police arrived.
“This man, he just beat up his girlfriend. I told him ‘No, don’t touch her again, and he started chasing me down,’” the man told dispatchers. “He started chasing me down the street and I shot him. He said he was was going to beat my (expletive), and he started chasing me, and I started running, and he kept running after me.”
The man told dispatchers the woman had been lying on the ground screaming and crying for about 10 minutes.
A woman also placed a 911 call when she witnessed the assault on the woman. In the background the victim could be heard screaming.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser’s policy is to present self-defense shootings, as well as officers-involved shootings, to a grand jury for review.