Hamilton shooting after domestic dispute ruled self-defense, man not indicted

The man who shot Hill called 911 to report the incident and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

“This man, he just beat up his girlfriend. I told him ‘No, don’t touch her again, and he started chasing me down,’” the man told dispatchers. “He started chasing me down the street and I shot him. He said he was was going to beat my (expletive), and he started chasing me, and I started running, and he kept running after me.”

The man told dispatchers the woman had been lying on the ground screaming and crying for about 10 minutes.

A woman also placed a 911 call when she witnessed the assault on the woman. In the background the victim could be heard screaming.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser’s policy is to present self-defense shootings, as well as officers-involved shootings, to a grand jury for review.