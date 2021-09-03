Hamilton seeks input on proposed North Hamilton Crossing. What do you think?

Explore South Hamilton Crossing suddenly better links southern Hamilton

Traffic is expected to increase significantly with the proposed Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill scheduled to open sometime in early 2022. City Manager Joshua Smith this week tweeted it would be fully open next summer, but Spooky Nook Director of Hospitality Lisa Disbro last week said the facility this month would start booking events for as early as April.

Among other questions, travelers are asked whether they agree with the proposed needs for the highway being:

Primary objectives: Reduce congestion and improve traffic flow; improve east-west connectivity; provide bridge crossings that accommodate future traffic demand; and support planned development.

The survey will remain open through this month, the city’s director of engineering, Rich Engle, said. After the online survey finishes, a public-input-gathering session will be held about the proposed highway in late October, he said.

Messer said various routes have been considered, but those will not be decided until after the public input, he said.

During the feasibility study, consultants will explore various street, bridge, and pedestrian/bicycle connections are needed and where to best locate them.

Aside from costs, other factors to be considered will be expected benefits; impacts of each alternative on the natural environment; and impacts on existing buildings, historic landmarks, and neighborhoods.

When the feasibility study is finished during the late summer of 2022, it will contain a preferred route. More public input will be taken next summer.

Residents and officials have expressed concern about heavy traffic to and from Spooky Nook, which is expected to attract 10,000 or more athletes and their families for tournaments and other events on some weekends.

The city has purchased a $5.2 million intelligent traffic-signal system that will allow staff to adjust traffic lights to try to alleviate congestion. Its installation will start late this year and is expected to last 18-24 months, with the High-Main corridor taking priority.

In another effort to ease Spooky Nook traffic, large electronic signs will be posted near entrances to the city advising motorists about alternate routes to reach their destinations, Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, told an audience of business people during one of the chamber’s Coffee and Conversations online gatherings last week.