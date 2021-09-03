Hamilton seeks input on proposed North Hamilton Crossing. What do you think?

Hamilton’s city government and its consultants now are taking input from people who drive, walk or bicycle in the city about the need for the proposed North Hamilton Crossing, which would provide a bypass along the city’s northern edge and connect to the city’s West Side by a bridge near the current Black Street Bridge.
The online survey is located at northhamiltoncrossing.org.
In related news, Allen Messer, a senior civil engineer for the city, on Wednesday told City Council it isn’t feasible to burrow a tunnel beneath the Great Miami River as an alternative to building a bridge. That’s because the river is too far below the shorelines on either side of the river, and the slopes of the roads leading beneath the river would be too steep.
On the other hand, it is possible that an underpass could be built beneath the CSX railroad tracks rather than constructing an overpass above them, Messer said. Construction of the highway likely is 5-7 years away, and could range from $75 million to $175 million, depending on the route, officials said.
The goal of North Hamilton Crossing, which first was identified as a city priority in 2002, is to improve east-west traffic to alleviate congestion on High and Main streets, which until late 2018 was the only corridor that didn’t face delays from trains. That’s when the South Hamilton Crossing on Grand Boulevard was built to span the CSX tracks, linking the area near Ohio 4 to Miami University’s Hamilton campus and the West Side.
Traffic is expected to increase significantly with the proposed Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill scheduled to open sometime in early 2022. City Manager Joshua Smith this week tweeted it would be fully open next summer, but Spooky Nook Director of Hospitality Lisa Disbro last week said the facility this month would start booking events for as early as April.
Among other questions, travelers are asked whether they agree with the proposed needs for the highway being:
- Primary objectives: Reduce congestion and improve traffic flow; improve east-west connectivity; provide bridge crossings that accommodate future traffic demand; and support planned development.
- Secondary goals: Improve bike/pedestrian connectivity within the city and to regional and state biking/walking paths; and improve links between various modes of transportation, including bus transportation options.
The survey will remain open through this month, the city’s director of engineering, Rich Engle, said. After the online survey finishes, a public-input-gathering session will be held about the proposed highway in late October, he said.
Messer said various routes have been considered, but those will not be decided until after the public input, he said.
During the feasibility study, consultants will explore various street, bridge, and pedestrian/bicycle connections are needed and where to best locate them.
Aside from costs, other factors to be considered will be expected benefits; impacts of each alternative on the natural environment; and impacts on existing buildings, historic landmarks, and neighborhoods.
When the feasibility study is finished during the late summer of 2022, it will contain a preferred route. More public input will be taken next summer.
Residents and officials have expressed concern about heavy traffic to and from Spooky Nook, which is expected to attract 10,000 or more athletes and their families for tournaments and other events on some weekends.
The city has purchased a $5.2 million intelligent traffic-signal system that will allow staff to adjust traffic lights to try to alleviate congestion. Its installation will start late this year and is expected to last 18-24 months, with the High-Main corridor taking priority.
In another effort to ease Spooky Nook traffic, large electronic signs will be posted near entrances to the city advising motorists about alternate routes to reach their destinations, Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, told an audience of business people during one of the chamber’s Coffee and Conversations online gatherings last week.