Hamilton Schools to use COVID-19 relief funds to add more teachers

Ohio schools have long used part-time instructional assistants to aid full-time, fully instructionally certified teachers in some classes.

But the pandemic’s shuttering of all Ohio schools in March 2020, followed last school year that saw area school systems rollercoaster through at-home learning and variable flex class schedules all lending to a slow down of learning for many students.

To be able to use federal ESSER funds — at no expense to Hamilton Schools — to provide students with two, fully professionally certified teachers is a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Blevins.

“This is allowing us to do something that would have only been a pipe dream. We know that the biggest impact on a student’s success is the teacher in front of them. And the more personalized that relationship is the better the results for students.”

Early grade classroom lesson plans are now co-written by the two instructors. Students have twice the opportunities to have an instructor to turn to for help or one-on-one attention.

Ridgeway Elementary Principal Kathy Wagonfield said the new, collaborative approach is “amazing.”

“It’s going to make a large difference for the kids. We can assess where they are (academically) and then they can go to a small (classroom) group here or a small group there and all the while with the rest of the kids working at their level,” said Wagonfield.

“Building a relationship with two adults is just amazing. We can now expect (academic) growth out of every single child,” she said.