Hamilton Schools announce new grants for students, building security upgrades

A $2,500 grant is headed to Hamilton High School for 21st Century employment training, said Holbrook and the Hamilton Community Foundation has donated $1,000 to both Hamilton High School and the high school band program.

“Our folks are always out looking for funds that are not general fund dollars to help support our students.”

Hamilton Schools have long held a local reputation as a district that seldom has to place local school tax levy issues before voters for approval.

The last operating levy that passed for Hamilton Schools was in 1993. Another operating levy was defeated by voters in 1997, leading to budget cuts impacting personnel and programs across the school system.

Laurin Sprague, president of the Hamilton Board of Education, said after Holbrook’s presentation: “I applaud all the people working behind the scenes on all these grant opportunities.”

“As we know, between our community and state funding it doesn’t always give us enough to do all the things we want to do. And those grants certainly fill the gap in those endeavors,” said Sprague.