Hamilton school board member resigns

There’s now an opening on the Hamilton school board after a veteran member announced his resignation Thursday evening.
Rob Weigel, a former president of the Hamilton Board of Education, notified his fellow members he is ending his nearly eight-year run on the governing board of the 10,000-student school system.
While Weigel attended the board’s meeting, he did not speak other than to give a quick thanks to the remaining four members and Superintendent Mike Holbrook, who presented Weigel a plaque commemorating his public service.
Weigel, a native of the city, is a long-time local businessman and graduate of Hamilton High School, did not immediately respond to a request to comment. But as part of his resignation notice, he cited a desire “to spend more with his family.”
Weigel’s service was appreciated, said Hamilton School Board President Lauren Sprague.
“We are very fortunate that Rob has been with the board for almost eight years. He has served as president and vice president and has done a wonderful job in that capacity as a board member,” said Sprague.
Holbrook told Weigel “this district is going to miss your leadership on this board.”
Under Ohio law, the board will begin today receiving applications to fill the publicly elected office.
Weigel’s term was due to end on Dec. 31.
Potential candidates have until 4 p.m. May 7 to apply.
The board must appoint a new member within 30 days.
Whoever is chosen will only serve out the remainder of Weigel’s term through the end of the year, unless they run and win in the November election a full, four-year term.
Upon the conclusion of interviews on May 12, the school board will vote on an appointee during its May 13 meeting and, if approved, that person will be seated at that time.
Applicants must send their letter of interest, resume, and application ― available at the district’s website ― to Hamilton Schools’ Treasurer Robert Hancock via mail or through email: rhancock@hcsdoh.org while noting in the email subject line: “Vacant HCSD Board Position Candidate.
Mailed applications should go to Hancock’s attention at the Hamilton Schools Central Office, 533 Dayton St, Hamilton, OH 45011.