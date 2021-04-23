Hamilton school board member resigns

“We are very fortunate that Rob has been with the board for almost eight years. He has served as president and vice president and has done a wonderful job in that capacity as a board member,” said Sprague.

Holbrook told Weigel “this district is going to miss your leadership on this board.”

Under Ohio law, the board will begin today receiving applications to fill the publicly elected office.

Weigel’s term was due to end on Dec. 31.

Potential candidates have until 4 p.m. May 7 to apply.

The board must appoint a new member within 30 days.

Whoever is chosen will only serve out the remainder of Weigel’s term through the end of the year, unless they run and win in the November election a full, four-year term.

Upon the conclusion of interviews on May 12, the school board will vote on an appointee during its May 13 meeting and, if approved, that person will be seated at that time.

Applicants must send their letter of interest, resume, and application ― available at the district’s website ― to Hamilton Schools’ Treasurer Robert Hancock via mail or through email: rhancock@hcsdoh.org while noting in the email subject line: “Vacant HCSD Board Position Candidate.

Mailed applications should go to Hancock’s attention at the Hamilton Schools Central Office, 533 Dayton St, Hamilton, OH 45011.