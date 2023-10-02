Hamilton school board candidates forum set for tonight

Four candidates are seeking two open seats on the five-member board representing Hamilton City Schools.

News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce will host the first of two candidate forums for Hamilton candidates running for elected office.

Tonight’s forum will feature Hamilton City School Board candidates from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. The forum is being presented in cooperation with Miami Downtown Hamilton and TvHamilton.

ExploreOhio School Report Card shows Hamilton Schools seeing year-over-year improvements

Voters in the Nov. 7 general election will choose two of the candidates to be elected to office. The forum will feature incumbent school board member ShaQuila Mathews along with Cameron E. Binegar, Joseph L. Copas and Robin Szary.

School board member Steve Isgro is not seeking re-election.

TvHamilton will be taping and providing a live Facebook feed for this event. This event is open to the public.

The Chamber of Commerce along with Miami Downtown Hamilton and TvHamilton will present the Hamilton City Council candidates on Oct. 9 at the same time and place.

In Other News
1
Butler County jury management upgrades to online system
2
Car show at home of Cincinnati Spikes baseball team in Mason set for...
3
Hamilton King Corona restaurant will be ‘huge’
4
Hamilton’s German Village celebrates its golden anniversary Saturday
5
Column: Ron Johnson’s message of hope portrayed in his book ‘Begin...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top