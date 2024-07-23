Hamilton road closures continue: Here is where some of the projects stand

The city said approximately 2,500 feet of water mains have already been installed on Millville, Gersam and Donna venues. A total of 6,215 feet is expected to be installed in the utility improvement project.

Along with water main replacement, the city will replace 52 water services with copper piping and install 12 new fire hydrants.

The city said this project was necessary to maintain the road.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to improving our community’s infrastructure and maintaining our streets, we are excited to announce the Millville Avenue and Donna Avenue Concrete Repair and Utility Improvements project. Significant enhancements will be made to Millville Avenue.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

More water main replacement will also take place from Rockford Drive to Wasserman Road/Smalley Boulevard and Wrenwood Drive to Washington Boulevard. North and South Washington Boulevard will be closed at the intersection with Millville on July 25 for the water improvement project.

Millville is slated to reopen Aug. 2 before more improvements are made later in the year and in 2025. Trenches created for the project will receive a temporary asphalt finish that may be uneven according to the city.

Concrete curb, apron and sidewalk will be replaced “as needed” throughout the end of the summer and the beginning of winter. Water and gas service relocations will begin in 2025.

Millville will be resurfaced in 2025 during another closure at an unspecified date to mark the end of the project.

Donna Avenue will have water main replacements from Millville Avenue to Elizabeth Drive. Donna will reopen on July 26.

North West Washington Boulevard from Hermay Drive to Cleveland Avenue will be closed until July 26 for concrete curb and drive approach replacements.

The Millikin Street and South D Street intersection is closed until Aug. 2 for improvements.

Some good news for drivers on Hamilton’s west side: Eaton Avenue, which had various closures near Kettering Health Hamilton, has reopened.