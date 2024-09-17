Hamilton plans for more intersection improvements with nearly $10M grant

“The local match can include state funding,” said Hamilton director of Engineering Allen Messer. “We intend to use state funding programs, such as Safe Routes to School, ODOT Systematic Safety Funding and ODNR Clean Ohio Trails Funds, as part of the local match when possible.”

Other local fund-matching sources also include the Tax Increment Financing and license plate fees.

The work won’t happen in one calendar year, said Messer.

“We plan to phase construction of the project so the local funding is spread across a few calendar years,” he said.

City officials said construction for these projects is slated to begin as early as 2027.

Planned improvements will address pedestrian safety through curb extensions, medians and pedestrian refuge islands, enhanced crosswalks, sidewalks, signal upgrades, and improved lighting; bicycle safety through buffered bike lanes, green pavement markings, bike-specific signage, road diets, and signage; and vehicle safety through intersection improvements, access management, corridor enhancements, roadway lighting upgrades, median barriers, and traffic calming measures.

Intersections will be among the top 50 in the Hamilton Safe Streets Action Plan. The city will focus on the top 50 intersections in the plan.

Hamilton was only one of 70 communities across the country to receive an implementation ground in this round of funding, which Messer called “a game changer” for the city.”

“It allows us to make meaningful, lasting improvements that will benefit our entire community,” he said. “We are committed to creating safer, more accessible streets for everyone who lives, works, and travels in Hamilton.”