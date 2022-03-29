Hamilton pastor who founded three churches in Butler County was true ‘fisher of men’

“He loved Hamilton and he loved helping people,” his daughter said.

Stewart also loved fishing, Baker said.

“If he wasn’t fishing for men,” she said, “he was fishing for fish.”

Stewart was serving as pastor of the High Street Baptist Church in Hamilton when he died. He was a Kentucky Colonel and in 1985 was runner up for Citizen of the Year for the city of Hamilton.

He took an indirect route to the pulpit. After graduating from Hamilton High School in 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served four years, including as a fireman on the USS Forrestal, a supercarrier named after the first Secretary of Defense James Forrestal.

Then in 1973, he gave his life to Christ, his daughter said. He earned his bachelor’s degree in theology from Temple Baptist.

She was asked what lessons she took away from her father’s life in the ministry.

“If you see a person in need, fill that need,” she said. “Always have an eye open to what you should be doing. Don’t look down and walk past a person in need.”

Besides his daughter, Stewart is survived by his wife of 64 years, Melanie, children Amy (William) Warren and Ron (fiancée Kim) Stewart. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jonnie, one sister, Mary Frederick Meyer and three brothers, Jack, Elbert Jr. and Darrell.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way at Ohio 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Rhodus officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park.