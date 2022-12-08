Hamilton OKs $1.75M for RiversEdge concert venue improvements

Adam Helms, the city’s director of Resident Services and oversees RiversEdge, said improvements to the amphitheater likely won’t happen until 2024.

“We’ve got to do a couple of things first,” he said. “We have to get some plans drawn up. We’ve had some internal discussions on prioritized spending, and obviously, No. 1 is a roof for us just so we don’t have to move music festivals to Kentucky or move to the parking garage.”