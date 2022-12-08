Hamilton OKs $1.75M for RiversEdge concert venue improvements

Hamilton City Council approved a series of bond anticipation notes for several planned projects, including $1.75 million for RiversEdge.
Adam Helms, the city’s director of Resident Services and oversees RiversEdge, said improvements to the amphitheater likely won’t happen until 2024.
“We’ve got to do a couple of things first,” he said. “We have to get some plans drawn up. We’ve had some internal discussions on prioritized spending, and obviously, No. 1 is a roof for us just so we don’t have to move music festivals to Kentucky or move to the parking garage.”
The roof would be over the amphitheater’s stage itself, as there have been a number of concerts that had to be canceled due to weather. Currently, there’s a canopy over the stage that doesn’t protect the band and their equipment from the elements.
Beyond the roof, the city will look at a lighting grid or support trusses underneath the roof to hang lights from, he said. This would be used for touring bands that come to the city and bring their own lights.
The improvements would give the city flexibility to bring in higher-profile bands.
Helms said they get “offers all the time from bands that say, ‘Hey, we’re coming through the area, can we play at RiversEdge?’” However, with the uncertainty of the weather, they can’t guarantee it could happen. “It’s just too big of a risk to put money out there for a band and have it be a 50-50 chance of it happening.”
RiversEdge opened in 2012, and the city celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021.
