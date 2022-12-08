BreakingNews
Middletown police searching for longtime Applebee’s employee who is missing
journal-news logo
X

Hamilton OKs $1.75M for RiversEdge concert venue improvements

News
By
49 minutes ago
Roof and lighting additions, upgrades in consideration.

Hamilton City Council approved a series of bond anticipation notes for several planned projects, including $1.75 million for RiversEdge.

Adam Helms, the city’s director of Resident Services and oversees RiversEdge, said improvements to the amphitheater likely won’t happen until 2024.

“We’ve got to do a couple of things first,” he said. “We have to get some plans drawn up. We’ve had some internal discussions on prioritized spending, and obviously, No. 1 is a roof for us just so we don’t have to move music festivals to Kentucky or move to the parking garage.”

ExplorePHOTOS: 2022 Christian's Corn Stand Jam at RiversEdge

The roof would be over the amphitheater’s stage itself, as there have been a number of concerts that had to be canceled due to weather. Currently, there’s a canopy over the stage that doesn’t protect the band and their equipment from the elements.

Beyond the roof, the city will look at a lighting grid or support trusses underneath the roof to hang lights from, he said. This would be used for touring bands that come to the city and bring their own lights.

The improvements would give the city flexibility to bring in higher-profile bands.

Helms said they get “offers all the time from bands that say, ‘Hey, we’re coming through the area, can we play at RiversEdge?’” However, with the uncertainty of the weather, they can’t guarantee it could happen. “It’s just too big of a risk to put money out there for a band and have it be a 50-50 chance of it happening.”

RiversEdge opened in 2012, and the city celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021.

In Other News
1
Evidence found with remains near Hueston Woods park point to missing...
2
Middletown police searching for longtime Applebee’s employee who is...
3
Oxford Amtrak stop gets $1.5 million boost from Butler County
4
Conversion of Alexander House into coffee shop is delayed
5
Snack experiment: Fairfield schools create healthy pantry for student...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top