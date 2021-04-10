Hamilton now has higher hopes for North Hamilton Crossing with possible COVID-19 relief funds

Engle told the commission members the city had been in contact with the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio “about getting possible earmark money for this project for construction.

“There’s a lot of interest in it,” Engle said, “and I think with the anticipated stimulus funding that’s coming out of the new administration, that we should be very competitive with this project.

“There’s a lot of interest in it, locally. We have major development that will see the benefits of it, and be benefitted by it, so, yes, we are doing as much as we can at the moment to keep everyone informed that might have funding available for us.”

The Butler County Transportation Improvement District is leading efforts to make the project happen, including the creation of studies the Ohio Department of Transportation requires before it funds projects. Officials two weeks ago submitted an application to ODOT’s Transportation Review Advisory Council for $3 million, “with the intent that the city would contribute the other $3 million to begin the preliminary design and final design of the two bridges, one over the Great Miami River and the other the CSX railroad tracks near North Third Street, (Ohio 127),” Engle said.

City Manager Joshua Smith has said most of Spooky Nook’s traffic will arrive after rush hours on Friday and depart on Sundays, two periods when traffic is lighter on High and Main. But some on the city council have expressed more concern about heavy traffic.

The city, meanwhile, is building a “smart” traffic-signal system that will make it easier for city staff to adjust traffic signals during heavy traffic periods to improve vehicle flow.

City officials in Hamilton, Oxford and Middletown also are hoping federal infrastructure funding can help them create Amtrak stations on routes linking Cincinnati-Indianapolis-and-Chicago, as well as Cincinnati-Dayton-Springfield-Columbus-and-Cleveland.