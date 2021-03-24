Spooky Nook makes first two Hamilton hires, including former Bengals player, with many more on the way

He later played in 2017 for Cleveland, in 2018 with Cincinnati and in 2019 with Indianapolis. He and his wife live in this area.

Signing on as director of hospitality is Lisa Disbro, who started her 28-year career in the hospitality industry at the former Hamiltonian hotel, now Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hamilton.

Disbro has mainly worked for Hilton hotels in Northern Kentucky and downtown Cincinnati, with experience in the convention, sports, corporate and trade-show markets. That experience will come in handy because Spooky Nook will include one of the region’s largest convention centers.

Hamilton Native Lisa Disbro has accepted a top position with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. PROVIDED

“I am so excited to join the Spooky Nook Sports team, and draw large conferences and sporting events into Hamilton and Butler County,” Disbro said. “The recent improvements throughout Hamilton are so impressive, and the new Spooky Nook facility will be an incredible addition to that landscape. There will be so many new opportunities, both for area residents, as well as the many out of town guests who visit the complex.”

How can I get a job?

Spooky Nook Director of Marketing Mackenzie Bender said people can now sign up to get alerts about other Spooky Nook jobs.

“The hiring site for Champion Mill is officially live,” Bender said. “I think there’s two more live on our website right now, but even more coming in the next two to three weeks.”

“Right now, we’re starting to hire higher-level, operational manager positions, not necessarily the front-line people, because we want to get the directors and the managers in those departments hired so that they can have a say in building out their teams,” Bender said.

Currently listed are positions of Partnership Coordinator (marketing) and Director of Sales for Spooky Nook and Warehouse Hotel.

People can learn about positions by going to www.spookynooksports.com/manheim/about/about-the-nook/careers and then clicking on the “Ohio careers” button.

There’s a way through that online location to sign up to be sent emails about the latest job postings, Bender said.