Men allegedly report fake Oxford shooting to avoid traffic stop

Havens, who had open warrants from area courts, was in the passenger seat. Needles and digital scales were found in the vehicle, according to police.

Officers a the scene of the alleged shooting found no one injured, nor any residents who heard shots.

When officers rang the number placed to 911, Briscoe’s cell phone rang.

While in custody, Briscoe admitted to calling in the fake shooting because “he believed this would prevent him from being traffic-stopped due to not having a driver’s license,” the police report states.

The 911 dispatch calls indicate both Briscoe and Havens participated in the fake call and described victims and suspects.

According to court records, Havens made the initial call saying “Uh ... yeah, I am on Judy Drive here in the Oxford trailer park. Uh ... there was two people arguing and uh, I heard the arguing and I heard gunshots. And, uh, I heard one person screaming and the dude took off towards Colony.”

The dispatcher pushed for more details and the call disconnected.

Briscoe answered when the dispatcher called back, stating, “they’re still shooting each other. Ma’am. Please get all the cops down here. It’s chaotic down here.”

According to police later in the call, Briscoe told dispatchers, “There’s little kids down here trying to get away and everything. We need all the cops you can get.”

Both Briscoe and Haven have been indicted by a Butler County grand jury for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.

Assistant Prosecutor Katie Pridemore said, “he didn’t want a misdemeanor, now he has a felony. Both do.”

She added, the call resulted in a large response from police and fire.