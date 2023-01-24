ID released of man who died after Fairfield Twp. Canal Road incident

David Snider, of Canal Road, died because of multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is pending further investigation, according to the coroner’s office.

Fairfield Twp. Police were called to the 3700 block of Canal Road early Saturday morning on reports of two people injured in the roadway. Snider was one of those two who had been struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene following an altercation, according to police. He was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was pronounced dead.