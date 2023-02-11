Hamilton Mayor considers student proposals to solve city problems

Ridgeway teacher Alana Brownfield coordinated the first-time program and called the results “amazing.”

“I am so proud of these kids. They did so much research on this project and they created their own poster boards” used to aid their presentations as the mayor – and other city officials - quizzed them on their ideas.

“It’s hard stuff and challenging, but they can do it,” she said.

“We met with city officials a few weeks ago and had a whole session of them brain-storming ideas so it is really powerful to now have city officials come in and hear the kids’ voices. They (students) acted like little businesspeople with this project … and they now know that later as adults they can make a difference and solve problems in their community,” said Brownfield.

Moeller liked the effort and said some will be studied further by his administration.

“It was so impressive. They showed how they arrived at the solution and they even put in the cost estimates, so they are thinking like administrators of cities and counties and it’s been amazing,” said Moeller after touring each student group’s presentation in Ridgeway’s media center.

Among the students’ suggestions were to build new crosswalks near the school, adding water fountains to Marcum Park that also provide a lower drinking bowl for dogs, creating environmentally friendly green pathways and cross marketing the city’s small business exhibit at Marcum Park with an animal rescue and food donations event at the same location at the same time.

“They are starting to do critical thinking … about how to get to solutions,” said Moeller.