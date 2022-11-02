Hamilton man screaming for help found with gunshot wound

A man was found with a gunshot wound early this morning in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Hamilton.
Dispatchers received several calls from residents at about 6 a.m. of a man outside yelling for help near the intersection of C Street.
Garrett Bridwell, 30, was located by police and taken to Kettering Health Hamilton for treatment.
Hamilton detectives are investigating and could offer no additional information.
