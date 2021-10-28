Hamilton Main Street business owners worry about city potentially buying retail complex

In addition to the 11 businesses in the buildings, other small businesses will be affected, Lawson told council. Her store gives craft classes to people from as far as Cincinnati, Wilmington and Hillsboro, she said.

“I have 12 vendors that are in my store — small businesses, five of which have received their LLC since being in my store, so they are paying the city taxes, they’re paying their sales taxes also,” Lawson said.

“What do you guys plan on doing with us?” she asked. “Where are we going to go?”

City Manager Joshua Smith told the group, “You have to have a willing seller to sell a building.”

“If it’s something the city is interested in pursuing, then the city would sit down with the chamber of commerce and work with you on relocation, things of that nature,” Smith told business owners.

Larkin told Smith, “My source is my landlord. And according to him, as of today, he was told in no uncertain terms that the city would not help to relocate, period, and they wanted everybody out before the close of the deal, period.”

Smith said the city evaluates “different real-estate opportunities with different developers all the time. Is there a done deal on this property? No. Has it been discussed? Yes. Is it going to be discussed more? Yes. Can I tell you tonight what the resolution of that discussion’s going to be? I can’t, because I don’t know what it’s going to be.”

“However,” Smith added, “if something does proceed with that property, I don’t think it’s anyone’s intent to harm a small business or anything of that nature. First of all, you all have leases. I’m not sure how long your leases are for, but everyone has leases that have to be honored, first and foremost.”