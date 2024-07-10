Hamilton Justice Center: Work continues on new home of police department, municipal court

But the vision they and other city leaders had for the Justice Center and what it would mean remains the same as construction heads into its final stretch: To “serve as a hub” that brings together Hamilton police, the courts and the community together to better serve the needs of residents.

Scott Scrimizzi, Hamilton’s executive director of Public Safety, said Tuesday the project is under budget.

“It’s a beautiful building,” Scrimizzi said, adding the building could be finished in October with move-ins potentially in December. “We’re already formulating plans on the moving process.”

Coordinating the moves is difficult as the police department will move equipment, files and its evidence room. Municipal court will hear cases on a Friday in the current building and then cases on Monday in the new building.

The Justice Center being built by Monarch Construction Company extends from South Seventh Street to East Street between Hanover Avenue and Walnut Street. The 64,000-square-foot single-story complex is across from the Butler County Jail.

The project is mostly debt-financed, but $10 million comes from the city’s COVID American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Scrimizzi said the project has encountered supply chain issues, including air handlers and emergency generators that will be needed to open. He noted critical parts were ordered 15 or 16 months ago, “and we still don’t have them.”

The geothermal system chosen for the Justice Center will qualify for federal tax incentives that could total $1 million and help the city realize savings on Day One.

“The ROI will start immediately,” he said.

He thanked the parties involved in the construction project.

Hamilton’s police department and municipal court used to be in the same building on South Front Street, but the court moved to 345 High St. nearly 25 years ago with the construction of the Government Services Building and One Renaissance Center.

At the groundbreaking event, one city official said the Justice Center would save about $300,000 annually by reducing duplicated services when municipal court left South Front Street years ago.

Smith said when construction began the center “will be a place of learning, collaboration and innovation where we can work together to address the complex challenges facing our criminal justice system.”

Bucheit said then the center represents an investment “in making our community a better, safer place today and for generations to come.”