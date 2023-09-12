Hamilton Hospitality Week schedule: Tuesday’s theme is ‘Eat’

Hamilton’s citywide, weeklong party — the inaugural Hospitality Week — starts today, Sept. 11. It is the city’s effort to celebrate businesses and nonprofits ― and then some ― who welcome and host patrons, from bars, restaurants and hotels to the retail shops and the performing and creative arts.

“A lot of people are putting their best foot forward,” said Tyler McCleary, a co-founding member of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association (HAHA). “It’s been a crazy past couple of years, especially here in Hamilton. Let’s take time and celebrate all things good about the city of Hamilton.”

Each day of Hamilton Hospitality Week has a theme:

Monday was Create

Tuesday is Eat

Wednesday is Treat

Thursday is Shop

Friday is Drink

Saturday is Shop Play and Stay

Sunday is Unwind

At the end of this week, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said he’d like to be able to say, “Everybody pulled together, worked together, and provided an unforgettable experience for customers in Hamilton.”

Here’s a list of events happening this week:

Monday

Y Not Eat Local Kicks off and will run through Sunday.

Hamilton Common Ale goes on taps around the city. A collaboration beer between Municipal Brew Works and Third Eye Brewing in honor of Hospitality Week.

5:00 p.m. at Tano Bistro (on the patio), there will be a ballet performance by the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre in conjunction with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra. Tano Bistro will feature a pavlova dessert this evening in honor of the famous ballerina.

Tuesday

“Take out Tuesday” kicks off when people will be asked to order food and drink to-go around town. Grab food and enjoy dinner in one of the city’s parks.

7:00 p.m. is Sing-O at Municipal Brew Works

Wednesday

12:00 p.m. at Luke’s Cakes will be a cake-making demonstration while a ballet performance is taking place in Journal Square with Miami Valley Ballet Theatre and Inspiration Studios.

4:00 p.m. will have a second ballet performance from Miami Valley Ballet in Journal Square

Thursday

5:00 - 8:00 p.m. is “Artspitality” where local artists will set up in front of businesses on High Street and in the Marcum corridor, creating pieces in public.

5:00 p.m. at Municipal Brew Works will be “Plants & Pints,” a plant swap at Municipal with Wild Fire Hygge Goods.

5:00 p.m. at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard there will be a 17Strong mixer

Friday

12:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Log Cabin there will be a presentation of History of Hamilton with Bourbon and will be presented by Chris Maraschiello

6:00 p.m. at Municipal Brew Works, local business Unsung Salvage will have T-shirt printing

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at various establishments there will be local guest bartenders at places such as Tano Bistro, The Casual Pint, Municipal Brew Works, Basil 1791, Nicc & Norms Tavern, Billy Yanks, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, Lounge 24, The Pour House, Arches Saloon, Hanover Winery, Plaza One Grill, and Pinball Garage.

8:00 p.m.: City-wide Cheers to Hamilton via Facebook Live.

Saturday

8:30 p.m. at Riversedge will be a concert by Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd

Sunday

4:30 p.m. at Casual Pint will have a rib-cooking competition

6:00 p.m. along the Marcum corridor, there will be a stein-hoisting competition