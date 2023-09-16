Hamilton Hospitality Week schedule: Saturday’s theme is ‘Shop, Play and Stay’

Hamilton’s citywide, weeklong party — the inaugural Hospitality Week — is the city’s effort to celebrate businesses and nonprofits ― and then some ― who welcome and host patrons, from bars, restaurants and hotels to the retail shops and the performing and creative arts.

“A lot of people are putting their best foot forward,” said Tyler McCleary, a co-founding member of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association (HAHA). “It’s been a crazy past couple of years, especially here in Hamilton. Let’s take time and celebrate all things good about the city of Hamilton.”

Each day of Hamilton Hospitality Week has a theme:

Monday was Create

Tuesday is Eat

Wednesday is Treat

Thursday is Shop

Friday is Drink

Saturday is Shop, Play and Stay

Sunday is Unwind

At the end of this week, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said he’d like to be able to say, “Everybody pulled together, worked together, and provided an unforgettable experience for customers in Hamilton.”

Here’s a list of events happening today and Sunday:

Saturday

8:30 p.m. at Riversedge will be a concert by Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd

Sunday

4:30 p.m. at Casual Pint will have a rib-cooking competition

6:00 p.m. along the Marcum corridor, there will be a stein-hoisting competition