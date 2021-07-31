Hamilton homicide case that led to protests finishes in sentencing family says is too light

“This has completely destroyed me, and I know you are glad that it has,” Brazzell told the family. “I know all of you hate me. I hate myself.”

Brazzell said Boggs was a good person and was her friend.

“I didn’t mean for this to happen. I am sorry and most of all, I am sorry J.R. for taking you away from everyone,” Brazzell said while looking slightly upward.

Boggs’ family and friends protested outside the courthouse last month before Brazzell entered the plea for what they viewed as a lenient charge and punishment.

Before sentencing, the family crowded into the courtroom and several offered emotional victim-impact statements.

Stephanie Gill Boggs, Boggs’ mother, said while crying: “This has destroyed my family. … I am never going to be happy again because she took my baby away. She took my happiness away.”

Gill Boggs said she believes Brazzell did not tell the truth about the the shooting.

Two family members pointed to social media posts and videos of Brazzell holding guns, one taken on the night Boggs was shot.

“It was no mistake. She is holding guns. She is used to having guns around, and she knew the implications,” said Kimberly Murphy, Boggs’ great aunt.

Brazzell’s attorney Kara Blackney said in a sentencing motion that Brazzell has no criminal background as an adult or a juvenile and has shown remorse by taking responsibility for her actions.

“Miss Brazzell’s entire life and future has changed due to this horrible accident. She has suffered from depression, anxiety, ADD (attention-deficit disorder) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) for several years. The incident led to an aggravation of symptoms for which she is currently in therapy and taking medication,” Blackney wrote.

In a statement of facts from Assistant Prosecutor Jon Marshall, Boggs and Brazzell made plans via social media to socialize on the afternoon of Dec. 16. Photographs associated with the Boggs’ Facebook account show him already in possession of the Glock handgun with the green laser sighting.

Videos found on cellphones of people at the party showed Boggs with the Glock and Brazzell.

“The videos show the magazine is not in the firearm, and further shows people including the defendant pulling the trigger of the gun, with no gunshot resulting,” according to the statement of facts.

At 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 17 a cellphone video shows Boggs making the following statements: “I took the magazine out of my Glock. I don’t want to accidentally shoot it. There’s a bunch of kids in the house and I am drinking.”

Approximately 30 minutes later Brazzell came into the room, picked up the handgun and pulled the trigger, fatally wounding Boggs.

“In her statements to police, the defendant said she believed the gun was still unloaded, as it had been earlier. However, she also admitted she did not do anything to verify her belief the gun was unloaded,” the statement of facts states.