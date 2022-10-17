Hamilton, Fairfield set to partner to repave part of Joe Nuxhall Way

This road is important and significant to both communities. It’s not just a road that crosses the Hamilton-Fairfield border, but it’s named for the late Joe Nuxhall, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame pitcher and announcer celebrated by both communities. Nuxhall was born and raised in Hamilton and lived in Fairfield most of his life.

On Oct. 15, 2007, Hamilton and Fairfield’s City Councils held a joint public meeting at the Fairfield Community Arts Center to rename Forest Lake Lane in honor of Nuxhall. The man known as Hamilton Joe and the Ol’ Lefthander was at the meeting, which was a month to the day before his death.

Hamilton City Engineer Rich Engle said participating in the joint project of a road that benefits both communities — as the road does lead to some Hamilton park features and the Hamilton-Fairfield Skate Park ― “would be considered a regional government success” as it’s “of mutual benefit to both jurisdictions” as all portions of the project are within the dedicated road right-of-way in both cities.

Repaving of Fairfield’s stretch of Joe Nuxhall Way would start the road’s southern intersection with River Road (the 2-mile-long road loops around and again intersects River Road to the north). The project would cost around $100,000, and Fairfield would serve as the lead agency for the administration of the resurfacing contract. Hamilton would reimburse 50% of the total reserving cost after its completion.

Mann said the resurfacing would be mid-2023, which would be after the city’s paving a large parking lot across from Fairfield’s Grange Park and adjacent to the soccer fields owned by the Fairfield Optimist Club and city of Fairfield.

“There’s a big gravel and grass parking lot that we are paving this year to better accommodate the (Mid-American Soccer Classic) tournament,” said Mann. The spring soccer tournament is held every April, but the repaving of Joe Nuxhall Way won’t be until after the event.

Both City Councils need to consummate the agreement and will consider legislation at their next council meetings, Fairfield on Oct. 24 and Hamilton on Oct. 26.