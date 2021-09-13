Hamilton enters agreement for apartments, retail at historic mill site

Minutes later, the city again suspended its two-meeting rule and agreed to sell the same property to Bloomfield/Schon for $1, in exchange for a commitment by the company to invest $20 million in the project.

In addition to the discount on the land, the city has committed to paying the developer $695,000 in incentives in coming years. If the developer cannot secure state Transformational Mixed-Use Development tax credits, city government also is obligated to additional incentives up to $1.5 million in coming years.

Lindenwald resident Richard “Dick” Scheid, who in recent meetings urged council to approve the project, was delighted by the decision. He said it’s great because it saves a 127-year-old building that was key to both Hamilton and the neighborhood, and because it can make the area more dynamic, once people fill the apartments that are planned.

Asked what he saw as the biggest benefit to the community with the deal, Scheid, who loves old buildings and history, said, “From my point of view, probably the historical preservation of the mill. I’m a big fan of old buildings, so that is the No. 1 for me. But for the community, it’s probably the development.”

Caption Hamilton has entered a development agreement for a 100-apartment complex plus retail space at the Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill in Lindenwald. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Also, ”the proximity to Miami University I think is going to bring some of the students in,” Scheid said. “I’m really pumped. We’ve worked on trying to get the mill on the (national) historic register several times, but we never were able to convince the owner to proceed” because the owner didn’t want to be constrained by limitations that status could bring.”

Scheid said he has “eaten many times at Ruth’s Parkside Cafe” in the Schon/Bloomfield development in the former American Can building. I have yet to get to the Peters Cartridge Factory in Maineville, out by Kings Island, but everybody I’ve talked to says you’ve got to go, so I’ll be going over there.”

Scheid said he is “pleased for the people of Lindenwald and the downtown, the people like Debbie Doerflein, who’s stuck it out a long time there, and has been a pioneer.”

Doerflein owns Heaven Sent, a group of businesses on Pleasant Avenue that includes a coffee shop, gift shop, religious bookstore, wedding chapel and banquet hall. She also has plans for another business across the street.

The city has been working to improve Williams Ave., to make it a more attractive area for students and others, so they’re more likely to walk and bike between Miami University’s Hamilton campus and Lindenwald businesses.

Assistant City Manager Mallory Greenham, who works on many economic-development projects, said she believes the woolen mill’s revival will be “a game changer for Lindenwald.”