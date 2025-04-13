Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, FBI investigating after handmade explosive device detonated

FILE - This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By
17 minutes ago
A handmade explosive device went off in Miami Twp. Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Miami Twp. Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to reports of “smoke/odor outdoors” in the 5000 block of East Miami River Road around 8:39 a.m.

The post said initial reports were that a loud explosion was heard, and smoke was seen in the area.

“After investigation, a handmade explosive device was found in the wooded area that had detonated,” the post continued.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident further in conjunction with the FBI.

The post said at the time, it was an active scene and to stay away from the area.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County.