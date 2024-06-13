Hamilton considers incentives for downtown fine-dining restaurant, apartments

The project is estimated to cost $3.94 million and would employ six people for full-time positions and 14 for part-time jobs.

The commercial aspect of the building will be a new restaurant called Carmagnola (pronounced car-mahn-yola), which is named for the rare Italian rabbit Carmagnola Grey. The menu of the restaurant includes a signature shrimp cocktail and raw bar, artisan charcuterie and cheeses, locally raised beef, poultry, pork and lamb, locally grown produce, wine, bespoke cocktails and espresso, and a Sunday brunch.

“It’s really going to be a very different restaurant,” said Hamilton Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson. “It’s a sit-down restaurant, certainly with a different feel to it, certainly a different price point.”

Once construction is completed, Tandem Ventures must meet the minimum job requirements within three years. In exchange, it would receive a 50% abatement for a dozen years for the restaurant space. The city is also offering a 100% abatement for 12 years for the residential component of the project.

The tax abatement for this project is similar to other projects that include a residential component within the CRA boundaries, including the apartment buildings of Rossville Flats and the Marcum Apartments, Gunderson said.