Hamilton considers incentives for downtown fine-dining restaurant, apartments

More downtown living options are planned for Hamilton, as well as a new fine-dining restaurant.

Later this month, Hamilton City Council members will consider a resolution that would provide a local tier tax abatement through the Community Reinvestment Area for Tandem Ventures LLC. The plan is to renovate a vacant building with two store-front addresses, 20 and 26 S. Third St., into eight downtown apartments and a fine-dining restaurant.

The project is estimated to cost $3.94 million and would employ six people for full-time positions and 14 for part-time jobs.

The commercial aspect of the building will be a new restaurant called Carmagnola (pronounced car-mahn-yola), which is named for the rare Italian rabbit Carmagnola Grey. The menu of the restaurant includes a signature shrimp cocktail and raw bar, artisan charcuterie and cheeses, locally raised beef, poultry, pork and lamb, locally grown produce, wine, bespoke cocktails and espresso, and a Sunday brunch.

“It’s really going to be a very different restaurant,” said Hamilton Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson. “It’s a sit-down restaurant, certainly with a different feel to it, certainly a different price point.”

Once construction is completed, Tandem Ventures must meet the minimum job requirements within three years. In exchange, it would receive a 50% abatement for a dozen years for the restaurant space. The city is also offering a 100% abatement for 12 years for the residential component of the project.

The tax abatement for this project is similar to other projects that include a residential component within the CRA boundaries, including the apartment buildings of Rossville Flats and the Marcum Apartments, Gunderson said.

