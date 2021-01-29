Hamilton buying another property on Main Street to help apartment development

Cohen, of CMC Properties, the same company that developed The Marcum complex of apartments, restaurants and shops downtown.

Cohen recently told the Journal-News he hopes for completion in the spring of 2022, with what will be the first significant residential development along that part of the Main Street business corridor in about a century.

The building will have a roof deck, providing outdoor space for residents, along with a patio or balcony for each apartment.

Cohen said the building will fit in with that area of Main Street, but will have a 21st century “feel to it, and then when you go inside the units, they’re all going to be very modern and very high-design.”

Other apartments have been coming on line as well recently. Atop the Davis building, where the Village Parlor ice cream shop is located, and where Hughes Pharmacy is moving out on Saturday, a dozen apartments were renovated and have been rented. The city has worked with developers to create other apartments along Main Street as well, partly to create customers for stores and restaurants in the area.

The properties on North D Street, will be bought for a combined $192,500 from Nicole Stephenson, who bought 30 N. D St. in April 2003, with the latest purchase price on the property listed at $118,000. She also bought the parking lot at 24 N. D St. for $12,000 in July of 2015.