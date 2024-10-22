Hamilton businesses at the Marcum invite adults to party (and trick-or-treat) on Friday

El Rey Mexican Food Truck will be on the patio at Municipal Brew Works, starting at 4 p.m., and there will be candy for trick or treaters. The brewery will be tapping a limited release “Trick or Treat,” Blood Orange Sucker Sour. Also, come dressed up in a Halloween costume, buy a brew, and receive a free Municipal Brew Works Pint Glass.

The Casual Pint Hamilton, Municipal Brew Works, Tano Bistro Hamilton and the Pour House have teamed up to celebrate on Oct. 25 with food and drink specials, a costume contest, trick or treating for adults with candy, coupons and swag. All of the venues will offer DORA cups with drinks. Guests can visit each business’ social media page for more details.

“We are going to be doing a collaborative costume contest with four different categories: Best Male/Male Themed, Best Female/Female Themed, Couple and Group. Participants should check in at each of the four locations between 5-9 p.m., and get their picture taken,” said Ann Marie Cilley, franchise owner at The Casual Pint Hamilton.

There is no purchase necessary for trick-or-treating or the costume contest. Costume contest winners will be announced around 9:30-10 p.m. (Winners do not have to be present to win.)

“We’re always better together. We always have a better turnout and customer engagement when it’s all of us offering something to delight our customers,” Cilley said. “Everything the Marcum business’ do is unique and surprising, and this is no exception.”

At Pour House, they will be giving out swag to anyone dressed in costume, while supplies last. There will also be Smokin’ Shot specials, Halloween music playing in the background and candy on the tables throughout the venue.

“Every year, we decorate for Halloween, and we’ve had Halloween parties in the past. This year, we felt like we could make more of an impact by joining forces, and doing a Halloween Block Party,” said Toni Salem, owner of Pour House who owns the business with her husband, Rafael. “There’s nothing like supporting local businesses who are trying to create an environment that’s fun for the entire community.”

Prior to the “Thriller” worldwide simultaneous dance at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Hanover Winery, the “Zombie Crüe” flash mob will be doing two dances during the Halloween Block Party on Friday – one at 8 p.m. at Municipal Brew Works and one at 8:20 p.m. at The Casual Pint Hamilton/outside of the Marcum Apartments. There will be a Zombie parade from Municipal Brew Works to The Casual Pint.

Marcum Apartments will also be throwing a Halloween party the same night.

“We’re going to have Zombies coming up and down the block. You can hang out, have a beer at some of the different establishments, and enjoy the flash mob. We will be doing some spooky Halloween drink specials, and getting into the Halloween spirit,” said Tyler McCleary, Tano’s director of operations.