Hamilton building named among most endangered historic sites for 2021

City Manager Joshua Smith noted, “Hamilton City Council and staff have been trying to determine an acceptable path forward to preserve the historic train depot.”

“We appreciate the different historic preservation groups that are highlighting this structure,” he added. “Our staff continues to explore innovative ways to relocate the structure and identify funding sources to initially secure the depot and to ultimately place it in a condition where it can find an appropriate user.

“Hamilton is fortunate to have a rich inventory of historic structures. The continued challenge is how do we, either ourselves or in partnership, continue to maintain them in a respectful manner into the future?”

Here’s what Preservation Ohio had to say about the Hamilton station:

“The format train depot built by the Cincinnati, Hamilton, & Dayton railroad in 1865, and expanded by the Baltimore & Ohio in 1888, used by Amtrak up until 2004. The building has deteriorated since closing and is in need of attention. This is the last depot left in Hamilton after the demolition of the Pennsylvania RR station in 1990.”

Proponents in Hamilton have collected more than 1,700 signatures in favor of saving the station near where presidents Lincoln, Eisenhower and Truman spoke. The CHAPS (Citizens for Historic and Preservation Services of Butler County) board of directors also has urged its preservation.