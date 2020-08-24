Hamilton building demolition will continue progress toward new public safety complex

“The city has accumulated a good number of lots over there,” Vanderhorst said. “If we had a wish list it would be that we could put a public safety center over there, because it would be so much cheaper for us to be able to transport prisoners from the jail to something right over there, we wouldn’t have to bring them downtown. Makes a lot of sense but the problem is, especially with the way things are right now we just don’t have the funding.”

He said it was important to secure the land in case they can find funding in the future. About the land bank’s contribution, although it is not the full amount, he said “any help that we can get is appreciated” because they are going to have to do a second environmental study. They need to find out what might be under the building that has to be removed, which could cost $10,000 to $15,000.

Given that possibility, Dudley also recommended part of the approval be contingent on the land bank not being responsible for any change orders.

“My experience with contractors is they get upset when they don’t get paid and have to suddenly move their equipment off, because there is something they have to clean up environmentally, which is not part of their bid,” Dudley said. “That’s why I think we should limit our exposure if we do this to one half of this bid and contingencies.”

The total bid price submitted for the demolition was $45,810. The city went out for bids when contractors were hungry for work, due to the coronavirus shut down. Lauren Nelson, who handles land bank business for the city, told the land bank board they received one lower bid in June but since the land bank only meets quarterly that price has expired.

Vanderhorst said the lowest bid was around $30,000 and they are going back to that company to see if it will still honor the lower price.