Hamilton begins demolition of city-owned homes near Spooky Nook Sports

The ODOD grant is paying for 75% of the project, which is toward 16 demolitions. The city’s 25% is anticipated to be just more than $67,000. The cost of acquiring the properties is permitted to be the match, which is what the city will do, Nelson said.

The four additional properties not part of the demolitions cost around $47,000, but this money will be paid with the funds Hamilton has on deposit with the landbank.

While the city is considering a proposal to have a parking lot constructed in this area, Nelson said plans had not been completed at this time.

The parking lot plan was discussed last year when City Council purchased the properties and subsequently rezoned to Entertainment Mixed-Use Planned Development.

The properties being demolished have been on the portfolio for years, some for as long as nearly two decards. Those properties were initially bought for the city’s utility department, then when Spooky Nook at Champion Mill began to develop, city officials said they altered their plans.

Planning Director Liz Hayden said during a late summer City Council meeting that the EM-PUD “allows for greater flexibility” for any future development and doesn’t impact the existing residents.

A parking lot would accommodate existing residential properties and support potential commercial developments and activities along the Great Miami River and at Spooky Nook, city officials said.