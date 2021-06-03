Hamilton and 80 Acres Farms near deal for more expansion at the indoor growing company

Refrigerators like these used by 80 Acres are being stored in a city building. City Council at its June 9 meeting likely will approve an estimated $39,000-per-year contract for leasing of the space. PROVIDED

“We’re gearing up for expansion, and we’re storing in a building,” said company spokeswoman Rebecca Haders. “It’s coolers and things like that for point-of-sale.”

Under the proposed contract, the company will pay $3 per square foot in areas where produce is grown, and $1.25 in non-growing areas. The lease is expected to be valued at $39,000 per year. That includes utilities, except in areas where growing will happen. That area will be metered separately, and that facility is expected to be one of the city’s Top 20 utility users.

Smith noted 80 Acres has put their corporate office and those of their Europe-based joint venture, Infinite Acres, in the city-government tower at 345 High St., under an earlier lease agreement.

The proposed lease would date back to Feb. 8, 2021, and would last five years, with extensions possible through the year 2041, with the city entitled to alter the lease based on market rates for industrial space, and also based on utility costs and use by the company.

Under the proposed agreement, likely to be approved at council’s June 9 meeting, the city will provide up to $25,000 in improvements to the building, including bathrooms, a wall and floor drains.

“I think in the near future you’ll see additional announcements with 80 Acres and their expansion in Hamilton,” Smith said. “They are growing incredibly fast, they’re very well capitalized, and I truly think that what they’re doing is cutting-edge and is getting a lot of national but also international press.”

Numerous businesses, including 80 Acres and Darana Hybrid, have praised city officials for working hard with them to provide help for them as they have grown locally.