Hamilton among nation’s best municipally owned electric providers

Thompson said Hamilton was recognized for the longevity of its public power system, its merger of the utilities and public works departments, its substation monitoring improvements and its ability to provide the infrastructure for developments in the city.

“This is quite an accomplishment. It’s a credit to all of the employees of the Hamilton system,” Thompson said. “It also reflects very positively on the leadership of this city.”

Thompson said Hamilton is only the eighth municipality represented by AMP to win the award in the regional organization’s history. Hamilton, a founding member of the organization, has been working with AMP for the past 50 years.

“The city should be proud of receiving this award,” said Edwin Porter, Hamilton’s executive director of infrastructure. “It’s having the knowledge, it’s having the skillset, it’s having the support of senior leadership of city council and ultimately this community, to be able to do the good work that has to be done year after year.”

“This award is not just for one year of excellence, it is for continued excellence over many years,” Porter said.