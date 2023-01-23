Hamilton agrees to expand JEDD, Fairfield Twp. to consider next month

The Hamilton-Indian Springs JEDD was expanded in August 2004 to incorporate the land that includes Bridgewater Falls, and Jones said brings in about $535,000 a year, and the local income tax is split 75%-25% split favoring Fairfield Twp.

The next expansion of the economic development agreement was approved in March 2017 and is along Gilmore Road, which includes Story Point and the Fairfield Twp. fire station. The local income tax, which currently draws about $70,000 a year, is evenly split at 50%-50%.

This second expansion of the JEDD added 209 acres of undeveloped land, and extended the JEDD contract through 2086 with automatic successive 30-year renewals that require a 180-day written notice for either government to opt-out.

The third amendment to the Hamilton-Indian Springs JEDD is still pending Fairfield Twp.’s approval. Township trustees plan to discuss this JEDD at its Feb. 14 meeting. It extends the JEDD agreement until Dec. 31, 2093, with two automatic successive 30-year extensions with the same opt-out notice.

The 10.92-acre area does not include the new Casey’s General Store currently under construction adjacent to the expanded JEDD, according to the township.

Fairfield Twp. Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer said this expansion would be a benefit for the township’s future.

“Fairfield Twp. continues to partner with surrounding communities on projects that are mutually beneficial,” she said. “We are looking forward to the new businesses that are going to be opening in our community.”