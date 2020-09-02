Hamilton adopts new rules for small fires: What do they mean?

“We want our citizens to be able to recreate in their backyard, have a little campfire, enjoy themselves, as long as they can do it safely,” said Fire Chief Mark Mercer.

“No trash, no painted wood, no treated wood, no plastics, no garbage. Nice, dry wood puts off a little bit of smoke, but not that nastiness. We don’t want them trimming their bushes, piling it up and burning it. That’s just nasty.”