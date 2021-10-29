journal-news logo
Halloween weather will be dry with temps in the 50s

Pumpkins are carved and ready for Halloween.
By Staff Report
49 minutes ago

The spookiest weekend of the year will be cool and mostly dry.

On Friday, low pressure gives the occasional showers, but this will not be as heavy as what fell in southwest Ohio on Thursday.

Saturday will be cloudy again with highs in the upper-50s. There is a 30-percent chance of rain for this day.

Sunday’s weather -- when the kids will be out Trick-or-Treating -- will be partly cloudy with a low of 39 degrees and highs hovering around 59 degrees. By the time they head out the door in most areas, temps will be in the mid-50s.

These are average temperatures for this time of year in southwest Ohio.

For those who will be trick-or-treating, here are Butler County’s times:

Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hanover Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

