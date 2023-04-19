Guy Fieri films at The Governor restaurant in Milford

Like all of our favorite diners, The Governor serves breakfast options like “fromelettes” and french toast throughout the day. The menu also includes sandwiches like the Governor Tso Chicken and Short Rib Grilled Cheese, as well as salads, soups and starters. There are also plenty of cocktails to choose from.

Fieri has previously visited Blue Ash Chili, Senate, Bakersfield OTR, Island Fryday’s, The Turf Club, Pho Land Thang and Taste of Belgium on “Triple D.”