Guy Fieri films at The Governor restaurant in Milford

By Taylor Weiter, WCPO
Updated 56 minutes ago

MILFORD — The mayor of Flavortown visited the Tri-State earlier this week.

The City of Milford shared photos Tuesday afternoon of Food Network star Guy Fieri filming his hit show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” downtown. Fieri’s Camaro was parked outside The Governor as he and his crew filmed inside.

The Governor announced Sunday it would be closed Monday and Tuesday for “private events,” planning to reopen today, April 19.

Described as a “modern diner and bar,” The Governor was started by longtime 20 Brix chef Paul Barraco and his brother, Neal. The restaurant is named for former Ohio Gov. John M. Pattison, the state’s 43rd governor who lived in Milford. Pattison’s home, Promont, now operates as a historic house museum. Milford Schools’ Pattison Elementary is also named after him.

Like all of our favorite diners, The Governor serves breakfast options like “fromelettes” and french toast throughout the day. The menu also includes sandwiches like the Governor Tso Chicken and Short Rib Grilled Cheese, as well as salads, soups and starters. There are also plenty of cocktails to choose from.

Fieri has previously visited Blue Ash Chili, Senate, Bakersfield OTR, Island Fryday’s, The Turf Club, Pho Land Thang and Taste of Belgium on “Triple D.”

