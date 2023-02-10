Guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m. oxarts.org
- Cupid’s Family Shuffle, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6 p.m. Dance intended for families with children younger than age 12, fairfield-city.org
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Stellaluna, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sweet Seasons: A Celebration of the Music and Life of Carole King, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. Part of the Wine, Women & Song Series. fairfield-city.org
- Kolby Cooper, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
TODAY THROUGH FEB. 12
- “Annie,” in the Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati. cincinnatiarts.org
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre presents “Clue,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.
SATURDAY
- Galentine’s Day Lunch, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 11:30 a.m. Get your “Gal Pals” together for an afternoon of fun. A light lunch will be served a make a Valentine’s Day themed craft. fairfield-city.org
- Valentine’s Day Craft Show, at Delhi Flower & Garden Center, 6282 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp. Noon to 5 p.m. Live music, face painting, and food trucks.
- Wine + Chocolates & Music, at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 1 to 9 p.m. Reservations required. hanoverwinery.com
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock in Concert, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- “From Broadway to Bollywood” by the Mason Symphony Orchestra, at Great Wolf Lodge’s Sequoia Ballroom. 7:30 p.m., masonsymphonyorchestra.org
FEB. 12
- Kite Flying, at Voice of America Museum, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester, Noon.
FEB. 16-19
- INNOVATheatre presents Next to Normal, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
FEB. 17
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Steinway artist Bruce Murray. Free
- The Lacs, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 18
- Let’s Go Hiking - Tracks, Scats & Signs, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- Catalano Film Festival, at the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. 4 to 10 p.m. eventbrite.com
- Jazz & Cabaret present Mardi Gras Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Easton Corbin, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 18-19
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, at Truist Arena, Northern Kentucky University, 500 Louie B Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, Ky.
- My Furry Valentine, at Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati. Animal adoption event. myfurryvalentine.com
FEB. 24
- American Legion Post 218 Fish Fry, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 to 7 p.m. or until sold out, 513-422-5621
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Rodney Atkins, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 24-26
- Fairfield Footlighters to present “Love/Sick,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 25
- Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
FEB. 28
- The Music Collective, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 to 9 p.m. Free showcase for musicians of all levels to share music. To register to play, email musiccollectivehamilton@gmail.com.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
