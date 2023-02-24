Guide: Things to do in the region this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- American Legion Post 218 Fish Fry, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 to 7 p.m. or until sold out, 513-422-5621
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Rodney Atkins, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Fairfield Footlighters to present “Love/Sick,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 25
- Winter Cider in the Village, at at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana, 1 to 3 p.m.
FEB. 26
- The Divas Brunch Drag Show, at Grainworks Brewing Company, 7790 Service Center Drive, West Chester Twp., noon to 3 p.m. 513-480-2337
FEB. 27
- Girls (Hoods) and Hollers, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 1:30 p.m. Appalachian poets Pauletta Hansel and Sara Moore Wagner come together to celebrate and interrogate Appalachian girlhood.
FEB. 28
- Old-time Music Jam, at Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 to 6 p.m.
- The Music Collective, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 to 9 p.m. Free showcase for musicians of all levels to share music. To register to play, email musiccollectivehamilton@gmail.com.
MARCH 1
- Ohio Poet Laureate, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
MARCH 3
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon to 1 p.m. A reed organ and viola concert of Baroque Music. Free
- First Fridays, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Miami Writes Program for New Plays, at Studio 307, Phelps Hall 307, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 3-4, AND 10-11
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Children,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
MARCH 4
- Second Look Saturdays, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Full Moon Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield, 7 p.m. Free but registration required, 513-867-5835
- Country Night Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, Miami University, Oxford, 9:30-11 p.m., for ages 18 and older, 513-529-9800
MARCH 5
- Meet Dr. Al Miller - Holocaust Survivor, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m. Free
MARCH 7
- Ladies’ Health Night Out & Food Tasting, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, 6:30 p.m. Learn about new robotic advancements in women’s health from experts, register at 937-558-3988
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass. Free
MARCH 8
- You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library 125, Miami University Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Design your own beach bag. Drop in any point during the workshop.
- History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “The Witch.” Bring your own popcorn. Free
MARCH 9
- The Alex and Lena Casper Memorial Lecture presents Erin Brockovich, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown. 7 p.m. RSVPs are requested at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
MARCH 9-11
- Cincinnati International Wine Festival, at Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati on March 10-11 and area restaurants March 9. winefestival.com
MARCH 10
- American Legion Post 218 Fish Fry, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 to 7 p.m. or until sold out, 513-422-5621
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Sweet Baby James, the Songs of James Taylor, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MARCH 11
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Founder’s Day celebration, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Free park admission.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
MARCH 13
- Miami Regionals’ Got Talent, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m.
MARCH 14
- Shock Waves: A Multipurpose Tool to Investigate Matter at Extreme Conditions, in Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown. 7 p.m. RSVP to Miami Oh.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Popular Songs “Sing-Along,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
MARCH 15
- Living Library, History Through Personal Stories, on Zoom. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Libraries
- Inside Biology: Filling the Gaps in the Big Picture (Water: That Weird, Wacky, and Life-shaping Stuff), at Gardner Harvey Library 014, Miami University Middletown. 3:30 p.m.
- History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “The Great Gatsby.” Bring your own popcorn. Free
MARCH 17
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Heroes and Villains, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
MARCH 17-19
- Bishop Fenwick Theatre program presents “Disney’s High School Musical, On Stage,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
MARCH 18
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Cincinnati Ballet Classical & Contemporary, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
In Other News
1
Mid-century modern furniture, lighting exhibition this weekend at...
2
West Chester police cruiser bursts into flames, insurance company sues...
3
Lakota teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct
4
Hamilton Police plan school zone speed crackdown Friday
5
McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish invented by Cincinnati franchise owner who was...
About the Author