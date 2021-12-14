Guide reveals some of the best holiday lights displays in the Tri-state

HAMILTON: 2825 Pleasant Avenue, 6124 Tyler Point Drive

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP: 6656 Devon Drive

SPRINGDALE: 638 Cloverdale

The best starting points are either at Devon Drive or Cloverdale Avenue, which includes a Gold Star Chili stop in Fairfield.

People can also create their own routes to see holiday lights in Butler County. Here is the complete list of Butler County homes that are part of the 2021 Gold Star Express Holiday Light Displays.

Fairfield

1 Kingsmont Court (Check out their Facebook Page for any updates)

899 Shady Lane

906 Linwood Ave.

964 Antioch Drive

1050 Gail Ave. (Star Wars, Minion and other character-lit displays)

2547 Skylark Drive (Kids can drop a letter to Santa in the special mailbox! Include a return address for a note back from the big guy. NOTE: mailbox will close on Dec. 17 to allow time for Santa to get the letters in the mail.)

5839, 5731 & 5734 Sigmon Way

1553 Hunter Road (beautifully lit trees with white lights and a tastefully done display)

1023 Oberlin Drive (lots of homes lit on the street)

3450 Hamilton Mason Road

1839 Gloucester Drive (front & backyard with a mile-high tree)

2096 Harrogate Hill Lane

773 Doris Jane Ave.

3329 Cherry Hill Drive

5169 May Ave.

102 Palm Springs Drive

Hamilton/Ross/Fairfield Twp./Morgan Twp./Wayne Twp.

2825 Pleasant Ave.

6124 Tyler Point Drive

3938 Withrow Road

312 Progress Ave.

710 Webster Ave. (Tune to 99.7 to hear Christmas movie snippets & music)

969 North “E” St.

2359 Bevington Lane

4161 Leona Court (20-foot tall snowman and Ferris wheel)

3118 Sorbus Drive (lots of figurines, hot cocoa on weekends)

5372 Alert New London Road

Tuley Road

3581 Morganthaler Road

1825 Timberman Road

Jennifer Drive (tune to 106.7 FM)

1956 Rebecca Ridge

7101 Iron Kettle Drive

3645 Chapel Road

4066 E Taylor School Road

637 W Taylor School Road

857 Sander Drive

2900 & 3250 Eaton Road

3120 Cotton Run Road (in Wayne Twp)

Liberty/West Chester:

6393 Sauterne Drive 45011 (walking path)

6656 Devon Drive (Christmas at the Hormanns; collecting canned goods for Reach Out Lakota & The Princeton Closet through Dec 25.)

8145 Cherry Laurel Drive

6209 & 6185 Yankee Road

446 West Chester Road

8757 Bluebird Drive

4863 Cedar Brook Court

5226 Traverse Court

5062 Anmer Hall Lane (lots of figurines)

Quail Hollow Court & Brucehills Drive

7487 Providence Woods Court

7534 Lawndale Drive (walking path in the backyard)

8305 Kimberly Ann Court

5216 Belgium Court

7395 N. Pisgah Drive

7702 Bonnie Drive

Carriage House Blvd (the entire neighborhood is lined with trees lit in red and white)