Guide reveals some of the best holiday lights displays in the Tri-state

Gold Star, the Captain of the Kids blog and Cincinnati Xmas Lights have a complete guide to the best Christmas light displays in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.
The light displays will be available for viewing during the evenings now and until Jan. 1. Many light displays are turned off at 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m.
Below is a complete list of light displays in the Butler County region, but there are six routes that have turn-by-turn navigation information and estimated drive times that can be found here: Captainofthekids.com/gold-star-express. You can also vote for the Best Gold Star Express route.
The recommended “Best Christmas Light Displays” north of Cincinnati is mostly in Butler County:
FAIRFIELD: 1050 Gail Avenue
HAMILTON: 2825 Pleasant Avenue, 6124 Tyler Point Drive
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP: 6656 Devon Drive
SPRINGDALE: 638 Cloverdale
The best starting points are either at Devon Drive or Cloverdale Avenue, which includes a Gold Star Chili stop in Fairfield.
People can also create their own routes to see holiday lights in Butler County. Here is the complete list of Butler County homes that are part of the 2021 Gold Star Express Holiday Light Displays.
Fairfield
1 Kingsmont Court (Check out their Facebook Page for any updates)
899 Shady Lane
906 Linwood Ave.
964 Antioch Drive
1050 Gail Ave. (Star Wars, Minion and other character-lit displays)
2547 Skylark Drive (Kids can drop a letter to Santa in the special mailbox! Include a return address for a note back from the big guy. NOTE: mailbox will close on Dec. 17 to allow time for Santa to get the letters in the mail.)
5839, 5731 & 5734 Sigmon Way
1553 Hunter Road (beautifully lit trees with white lights and a tastefully done display)
1023 Oberlin Drive (lots of homes lit on the street)
3450 Hamilton Mason Road
1839 Gloucester Drive (front & backyard with a mile-high tree)
2096 Harrogate Hill Lane
773 Doris Jane Ave.
3329 Cherry Hill Drive
5169 May Ave.
102 Palm Springs Drive
Hamilton/Ross/Fairfield Twp./Morgan Twp./Wayne Twp.
2825 Pleasant Ave.
6124 Tyler Point Drive
3938 Withrow Road
312 Progress Ave.
710 Webster Ave. (Tune to 99.7 to hear Christmas movie snippets & music)
969 North “E” St.
2359 Bevington Lane
4161 Leona Court (20-foot tall snowman and Ferris wheel)
3118 Sorbus Drive (lots of figurines, hot cocoa on weekends)
5372 Alert New London Road
Tuley Road
3581 Morganthaler Road
1825 Timberman Road
Jennifer Drive (tune to 106.7 FM)
1956 Rebecca Ridge
7101 Iron Kettle Drive
3645 Chapel Road
4066 E Taylor School Road
637 W Taylor School Road
857 Sander Drive
2900 & 3250 Eaton Road
3120 Cotton Run Road (in Wayne Twp)
Liberty/West Chester:
6393 Sauterne Drive 45011 (walking path)
6656 Devon Drive (Christmas at the Hormanns; collecting canned goods for Reach Out Lakota & The Princeton Closet through Dec 25.)
8145 Cherry Laurel Drive
6209 & 6185 Yankee Road
446 West Chester Road
8757 Bluebird Drive
4863 Cedar Brook Court
5226 Traverse Court
5062 Anmer Hall Lane (lots of figurines)
Quail Hollow Court & Brucehills Drive
7487 Providence Woods Court
7534 Lawndale Drive (walking path in the backyard)
8305 Kimberly Ann Court
5216 Belgium Court
7395 N. Pisgah Drive
7702 Bonnie Drive
Carriage House Blvd (the entire neighborhood is lined with trees lit in red and white)
